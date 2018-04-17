Abhinay Deo confirms that Force 3 is not happening anytime soon

After the success of Force (2011) and Force 2 (2016), actor John Abraham had spoken about plans of making the third instalment soon. He also shared that director Abhinay Deo, who had directed the second film in the franchise, will helm the third one as well, and that John and filmmaker Vipul Shah will co-produce the film. However, Deo reveals that currently all three of them are busy with their other commitments.

“We’ve started working on Force 3, but I don’t think the film will happen anytime soon. All the three people involved in the project — John, Vipul and I — are busy with other projects. While John is busy with Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Vipul is focusing on Namastey England and I am working on my next film,” he says.

So, does that mean the film will eventually see the light of day? Much to the joy of the fans of the Force series, Deo says, “Yes, it will. We all are interested in doing the film. As soon as we get time, we will definitely take it ahead. But not right now.”

Deo has also directed films such as Delhi Belly (2011) and Game (2011), and the TV series, 24 (season one and two) starring Anil Kapoor.

