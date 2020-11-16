Abhishek Bachchan plays with daughter Aaradhya in this unseen pic shared by Sikandar Kher on her birthday

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:41 IST

Actor Sikandar Kher has shared a precious picture of his friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya on her ninth birthday. The photo shows Aaradhya sitting in her father’s lap, flashing an adorable smile for the camera.

“Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya,” Sikandar wrote with the picture. Several other Bollywood celebs also wished Aaradhya and mentioned how perfectly the picture captured the bond between a father and his daughter. Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Such a lovely picture.” Angad Bedi wrote, “Happy birthday little gorgeous girl aaradhya @bachchan @sikandarkher @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb beautiful pic.”

Fans of Abhishek also commented on the post. “This feeling of just being spontaneous around fathers.. its incredible,” wrote one. “Awwwww..this is so sweet..daddy daughter love,” wrote another.

While Abhishek and his actor wife are yet to share social media posts on Aaradhya’s birthday, Amitabh Bachchan has already wished his granddaughter. He took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo collage of her pictures, showing how she has grown over nine years. “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,” he wrote with the post.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011. The couple dote on their daughter and often share pictures with her on social media. The young girl and her family had a tough time this year after they were diagnosed with Covid-19. First, Amitabh and Abhishek were found positive and were quickly admitted to the Lilavati hospital. Then Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also diagnosed but they chose to self isolate at home. When their health deteriorated, they were also admitted to the hospital and were discharged within a week. The family is healthy and recovered now.

