Abhishek Bachchan shares heartfelt note on Breathe Into The Shadows’ release: ‘I am so overwhelmed by all your love’

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:27 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a special note upon the release of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime series released on Friday and marked Abhishek’s television/digital debut.

In his note, Abhishek thanked the entire crew of the show. “I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani lyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered,” he wrote.

“To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile. To the team at Amazon Prime Video for their belief, immense hard work and literally putting their ‘money where their mouth is!’ And lastly to my great co-actors. Almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance. They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn’t have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job,” he added.

Abhishek also thanked the fans for their support. “It has been an amazing journey and I hope you, the audience, enjoy watching the series. Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again...All my love, AB,” he signed off.

The psychological thriller is the follow-up to the 2018 show, Breathe, which starred R Madhavan. The new season goes ahead with Abhishek, who plays Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist who will go to any lengths to find his missing daughter, Siya.

“When I heard the story, I immediately said yes. The criteria that it was on Amazon Prime Video, or it was going to be a movie or TV show is immaterial to me. At the end of the day, it was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it,” Abhishek had said about the show.

The actor said today’s audience is more interested in seeing characters that are real and flawed rather than being fantastical. “That time is gone when the hero has to be morally on a higher ground to the audience. In today’s day and age, especially the youth, they would much rather see a flawed character achieve something by admitting their flaws and trying to work with it,” Abhishek added.

