Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai’s ‘emotional’ response to Breathe Into The Shadows trailer

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:09 IST

Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows, said that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had an ‘emotional’ response to the trailer. He also said that his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and the rest of the family reacted very positively to it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek said, “Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think that when a member of your family is coming up with some work, emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it.”

Breathe: Into The Shadows revolves around psychiatrist Dr Avinash Sabharwal (played by Abhishek), whose six-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man. The thriller series will show how far he will go for the sake of his missing daughter, as the kidnapper demands that he commit murder, if he wants to see her alive again.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into The Shadows is the second season of Breathe, which starred R Madhavan in the lead role. The show also stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh, and will begin streaming on July 10.

Abhishek’s next release is The Big Bull, which is among the seven big Bollywood films getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. At a virtual press conference last month, the actor described the film as ‘a rags-to-riches story, a story of ambition’. The film, set in Mumbai of the late 80s and early 90s, will see him playing a stockbroker reportedly inspired by Harshad Mehta. It also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah.

