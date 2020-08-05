e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of his medical chart from the hospital which clearly mentions that the doctors have no plans of discharging him.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 days after the release of his debut web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.
Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 days after the release of his debut web show, Breathe Into The Shadows.
         

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital for over three weeks, has shared a glimpse of his medical chart which clearly states that he is not going to be discharged anytime soon.

Sharing a picture of his ‘care board’ displayed on the wall of his hospital room, Abhishek wrote, “Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe.” It also shows the actor is free to walk around within a certain area and can maintain a normal diet.

Hindustantimes

Abhishek’s industry colleagues tried to cheer him up with their encouraging comments. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Speedy recovery,” whereas Zoya Akhtar reacted, “soon soon soon.”

Abhishek, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus last month. While Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a few days later. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.

Also read: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

After sharing an update about Amitabh’s well-being, Abhishek had written on Twitter, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

 

Hindustantimes

Meanwhile, he has been occasionally sharing pictures and videos of the view from his hospital room on Instagram. Sharing one such refreshing picture on Tuesday, he spoke about the colours of nature that never fail to impress. The picture features a trail of lush green plants in flower pots, grass and palm trees, amid the cloudy sky that is covered in hues of blue and black. “The colours of nature never fail to impress,” wrote the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In