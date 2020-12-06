e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda with stunning photo: 'Happy birthday beautiful'

Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda with stunning photo: ‘Happy birthday beautiful’

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram stories to share an adorable birthday wish for his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan with his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda.
Abhishek Bachchan with his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda.
         

As his niece Navya Naveli Nanda turned 23 on Sunday, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday. He shared a stunning photo of her and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” He also added the hashtag ‘favourite’.

Navya wore a black full-sleeved top in the picture and had her hand on her chin as she smiled. The photo appeared to have been taken at a restaurant.

Hindustantimes

In May this year, Navya launched ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner’. Abhishek congratulated her on the new venture and said that he was ‘proud’ of her.

Earlier this year, in a video shared on the Instagram page of Aara Health, Navya talked about her struggle with anxiety during a conversation on mental health. She also opened up about seeking therapy and said that it took her some time to get comfortable with the idea of doing so.

Also read | Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, confirms Mukesh Chhabra: ‘He is back! Looking good’

“I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help,” she said.

Abhishek was recently seen in the Netflix film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. He has been shooting for his upcoming film, Bob Biswas, which will revolve around the life of the contract killer of the same name from Sujoy Ghosh’s film Kahaani. Pictures and videos leaked from the sets in Kolkata showed him looking completely unrecognisable.

