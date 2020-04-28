e-paper
Adhyayan Suman says Kangana Ranaut chapter is ‘miles behind in my life’, acknowledges support he’s getting

Actor Adhyayan Suman, acknowledging the recent support he has been getting with regard to his old allegations against Kangana Ranaut, has said that he has moved on in life.

bollywood Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.
Actor Adhyayan Suman, who once claimed that his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut had tried to perform black magic on him, has said that he has moved on from that phase in his life. Adhyayan also reacted to a tweet in his support put out by actor Kavita Kaushik, after Kangana’s sister made inflammatory remarks on Twitter.

Asked if he was treated unfairly in the aftermath of his comments against Kangana, Adhyayan told BollywoodLife, “I actually don’t believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn’t really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support.”

Kavita had taken to Twitter to offer support to Adhyayan and actor Hrithik Roshan, who was also involved in a public feud with Kangana. She’d written, “Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreaking. everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the woman card.”

Also read: Black magic, physical abuse, Hrithik mania: Adhyayan Suman on Kangana

Adhyayan thanked Kavita for her words, but slammed the hate she got for them. “Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the amount of fake trollers who came and trolled her, said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad.” He said the reason why most people don’t voice opinions on public platforms is because “they know the kind of backlash they would get”.

The actor in 2016 had told DNA, “One day, Kangana called me at home in the night to do some puja. I reached at 11.30 pm as the puja was to start at 12. She had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. There were some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things (kept). She asked me to chant some mantras, and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn’t do it and I came out and told her that I had.”

