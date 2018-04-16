Aditi Rao Hydari to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Bhoomi

Aditi Rao Hydari added another trophy to her achievements as she will receive Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the Best Leading Lady (Critics Award) for her memorable performance in Bhoomi.

Sure-footed, Aditi has been garnering huge about of praises for her effective portrayal in Bhoomi by the critics and the audiences.

Read: Karisma, Kareena Kapoor with Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s house for dinner

The award ceremony is scheduled on April 21, 2018, at St. Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai. It will be attended by producers, directors, distributors and exhibitors among others from the film fraternity.

The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and was about the protective father who saved his daughter from all the evils that surrounded her.