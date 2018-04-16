Karisma, Kareena Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s house for dinner. Watch video

Bollywood actors and sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor recently visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house for dinner, and guess who accompanied them? Well, none other than their close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. Photographer Manav Mangalani has posted a video on his Instagram account in which the trio is seen coming coming of Malhotra’s house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was taken aback with the presence of photographers at the gate, but then Karisma took the charge and led the team. Later, all of them posed for the shutterbugs with big smiles on their faces.

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan fell prey to trolling as some social media users were not happy with the fact that she has married a Muslim. Kareena tied the knot with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

This all started when actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted a photo of Kareena with a placard condemning the rape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu And Kashmir’s Kathua.

Later, Swara came to Kareena’s defence and wrote on Twitter, “You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh*ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government’s legacy.”

Incidentally, Kareena and Swara are working together in a film titled Veere Di Wedding, which also has Sonam Kapoor.