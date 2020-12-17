Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal pose for a honeymoon selfie in sunny Srinagar, see pics

bollywood

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is honeymooning with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. Aditya took to social media on Thursday to announce that the newlyweds are in Srinagar.

Sharing the selfie, he wrote in an Instagram post, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia.” The picture showed Aditya wearing a brown jacket and sunglasses, while Shweta wore a pink top and red knitted cap. Additional photos and a video were posted online by a restaurant in Srinagar, which got Aditya to record a testimonial for the establishment.

Earlier, in an interview to Instant Bollywood, Aditya had spoken about his honeymoon plans, and had said that due to work commitments, they were thinking of doing three mini trips. “Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacays. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg,” he had said.

However, he’d not ruled out the Maldives as a possible destination. “Woh toh hai hi (That is there). I get three-four free holidays every year to the Maldives. I am their unofficial ambassador.”

The couple tied the knot earlier this month, after dating for a decade. They met during the making of their film, Shaapit. They are now planning to move into a larger house in Mumbai. “We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years. I have bought a new five BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in three-four months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” he’d said.

