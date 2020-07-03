Aditya Roy Kapur out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel, makers looking for replacement in John Abraham film

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur is not a part of Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Do Villain anymore. The Ek Villain sequel would have been Aditya and Mohit’s third film after the most recent Malang and 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

A Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source as saying, “Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways. The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation.” A source from the production house confirmed his exit to Hindustan Times.

Do Villain also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

2014 film Ek Villain was a success with Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The song Galliyan is among the most popular numbers from the film.

The source added, “There are several confrontations between the two villains and Mohit, Ekta Kapoor and other producers are looking to cast a young actor with the personality to carry off shades of grey. He will be locked in a fortnight’s time.”

Aditya is currently looking forward to the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Aditya was last seen in Mohit’s Malang which was the Valentine’s Day release this year. He starred alongside Disha and also shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Mohit is already rumoured to be working on the script of the Malang sequel with Luv Ranan.

