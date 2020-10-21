e-paper
After Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit says she's a fan of this Assamese doctor dancing to Ghungroo: 'I'm gonna learn his steps'

Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit have praised this Assamese ENT surgeon who went viral for dancing to Ghungroo in full PPE kit for his patients. Check out what they wrote for the doctor.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan is a fan of this Assamese doctor.
An Assamese doctor has made thousands of fans on Twitter, including actors Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit. In a video shared by his colleague, Dr Arup Senapati of Silchar Medical College is seen grooving to Hrithik’s hit song Ghungroo, pulling off some really groovy steps.

Dr Arup not only does the moonwalk and the shuffle, he does it all in full PPE kit, wearing a face shield, shoes covers and the entire paraphernalia. His colleague, Dr Syed Faizan Ahmed wrote in a viral tweet, “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam.”

 
 

Retweeting the video, Hrithik wrote, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.” Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Great dance moves & above all, the spirit to stay positive. Kudos to Dr.Arup.”

The video has been viewed 5.3 million times on Twitter with 150,000 likes in three days.Dr Arup got a tonne of good wishes from his fans. “Such an adorable video! My congratulations to Dr Arup for being simply awesome,” wrote one. “Zor se nacha aaj ke mask face shield toot gayaFace with tears of joy jokes apart its an amazing effort by the doctor. He is really good dancer and even better doctor, who is trying everything to make his patients happy,” wrote another.

Ghungroo was among the biggest hit songs of 2019 and featured in Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s film, War. The film was also the most successful Hindi film of last year. Hrithik is currently looking forward to start work on the fourth instalment of his superhero franchise Krrish.

