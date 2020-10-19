Hrithik Roshan makes fun of himself and friend Kunal Kapoor, TV actor Zarina Khan dies at 54

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 11:12 IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies at 54, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha bid emotional goodbye to show’s Indu Daadi

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who became popular for her role as Indu Suri in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, has died. Her co-stars on the show Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha posted pictures with her, bidding her a final goodbye.

(Read full story here)

Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate again after Simmba, film to star Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are all set to unite again, this time for a film titled Cirkus. The actor-director duo have earlier delivered a hit film, Simmba and have also collaborated for a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior’s team to make it to ‘confirmed’ status

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take a new twist as host Salman Khan declares in a new promo, “Asli khel to abhi se shuru hoga (the real game will begin now).” A promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Salman introducing a new way of graduating from ‘to be confirmed’ to ‘confirmed’ for the freshers.

(Read full story here)

Hrithik Roshan drops rare throwback on Kunal Kapoor’s birthday, jokes ‘I am so glad we don’t look like these two’

Hrithik Roshan has dropped a rare throwback picture with friend Kunal Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. The picture seems to be more than a decade old and went with a funny birthday wish.

(Read full story here)

Bobby on how Sunny Deol took over reins of Barsaat, ignored his own films: ‘What dad had done for him, he wanted to do for me’

Actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. He is known for starring in blockbuster movies such as Gadar, Ghatak, Border and more. Sunny is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and elder brother of actor Bobby Deol.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more