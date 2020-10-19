e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior’s team to make it to ‘confirmed’ status

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior's team to make it to 'confirmed' status

Bigg Boss 14: A new promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Nikki Tamboli spraying a lot of foam on a team member’s face in rage during a task. Host Salman Khan will now ask freshers to choose a senior’s team for the game ahead.

tv Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: A still of seniors from the promo and Nikki Tamboli during a task.
Bigg Boss 14: A still of seniors from the promo and Nikki Tamboli during a task.
         

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to take a new twist as host Salman Khan declares in a new promo, “Asli khel to abhi se shuru hoga (the real game will begin now).” A promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Salman introducing a new way of graduating from ‘to be confirmed’ to ‘confirmed’ for the freshers. He asks them to choose a senior’s team, hinting at an upcoming competition between the teams of the three seniors: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

The promo shows various freshers making their choices and why they want to join a particular senior’s team. Jasmin Bhasin says, “Sidharth is my friend but...” while Rubina Dilaik talks about either Gauahar or Hina and says, “She has many qualities which I mirror from her.” Nikki Tamboli is also seen talking about one of the seniors, saying, “if the person makes me understand, I might understand better.”

 

Nikki Tamboli gets rough during a task

In another promo from the upcoming episode, Salman asks freshers to spray foam on a contestant they think is not deserving of winning a ‘confirmed’ status. Nikki is seen standing with a foam spray bottle in her hand. A male Bigg Boss 14 contestant is seen standing on the other side of a barrier which divides the two and has a big hole in the centre for allowing a person to spray foam on the other.

 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan drops rare throwback on Kunal Kapoor’s birthday, jokes ‘I am so glad we don’t look like these two’

As the contestant, in a black tee with face not visible, tells Nikki to “spray fast”, she takes offence and says, “What is this spray fast,” and goes on to spray a lot of foam on the person’s face without a break.She says, “You deserve that” after the act. While Rubina is seen looking at the scene in shock, Salman too looks angry with a smirk on his face.

As the promo was shared on a fan page, many of the viewers reacted to it in angst. A viewer wrote, “Nikki can harm anyone,” while another said, “I just hate Nikki.” A fan of hers commented, “Good job.”

