After PeeCee, brides opt for meaningful, personalised kaleere

With every celebrity wedding comes a new trend. From engraved silhouettes of the bride and groom to symbols that illustrate when cupid struck in their relationship — kaleere (traditional jewellery worn by brides) are getting trendy and how!

In an Instagram post shared by Priyanka’s stylist, Ami Patel, the story behind the actor’s kaleere was described as, “From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to PC to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, the steps of the MET where they first met, To an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts - The couple’s favourite character from the beauty and the beast and many more. Each kalira was a symbol of their love for each other (sic).”

Mumbai-based accessory designer, Mrinalini Chandra, who designed Priyanka’s kaleere says it was her “first love story kaleere”.“We took elements from their story and wove it [in the kaleere]. Priyanka wanted the kaleere to be about both of them and not just her,” says Chandra.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s kaleeres had a touch of pearls designed by Ra Abta by Rahul. “Most of the brides, including Deepika were very clear that they wanted traditional touch to the ceremony. We added white pearls so that it’s not jazzy; we wanted to keep it subtle so that it matches the jewellery and dress. Her dress had a touch of pearls so we added them [to the Kaleeres],” says, Sameep Ved, marketing head.

Have the requests for customised kaleeres shot up among the brides-to-be? Sunny from Om Sons Bridal Store in Lajpat Nagar reveals, “Within a week of Priyanka’s kaleere trending, we have received requests from two-three brides asking for such personalised designs. The cost can go up to Rs 18,000.” He also says, “When Deepika Padukone got hitched, the demand for the similar kind of pearl kaleere went up too.” To this, Chandra adds, “We’ve had a lot of queries and people are showing interest. It’s a new product category. But there is a lot of potential in this as it becomes a part of both the bride and groom’s life. ” Not just that, for Kaleere dropping ceremony Chandra makes detachable logos of the bride and groom with ghungroos, which can later be taken by the brides friend as a memento.

The trend of customisation of one’s kaleere has received a positive response from stylists. Mumbai-based stylist Tanya Ghavri says, “I think customising is a very good idea because it personalises the entire journey of the bride, which I think it’s important. And the wedding is an emotional day of the bride so something personal is always nice.”

Celebrity stylist, Sakshi Mehra Talwar who also personalised her kaleere, adds, “Customisation of such tiny elements are a great way for younger people to connect with old traditions. So, when I was getting married, I wanted an element that was seen throughout the wedding, and hence I went ahead with parrots and love birds. They were also a part of my invitation, decor, mehendi and also stationery such as luggage tags etc.”

Brides are not just breaking the monotony but going for something different. Delhi-based bride Ridhi Kukreja, got tiny car designs incorporated in her kaleere. “I wanted cars as my husband is mad about cars and also deals in them and we also came together because of cars,” she says.

