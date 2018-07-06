After playing Kareena’s boyfriend, Sumeet Vyas to surprise fans with negative role

Sumeet Vyas won hearts with his boy-next-door character in Veere Di Wedding, where he played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love interest. So far, the actor’s USP has been unconventional characters — realistic men who embrace their vulnerability, eschewing stereotypical traits. Not new to breaking the mould and not getting typecast, the Ribbon (2017) actor is all set to surprise fans with his first ever negative role, in the web series It’s Not That Simple.

Sumeet, who will play a business tycoon in the series, says he isn’t apprehensive about being accepted by the audience. “I have been itching to play a grey character for a while now. So, I am super keen and excited to be doing this. I feel that if one plays any character with utmost conviction, then the audience is bound to like the character. So, I’m being hopeful people will like me as an almost-negative character,” says the actor, who is paired opposite Swara Bhasker in the series.

What kind of preparation does a character that is so starkly different to what one has played before, require on his part? A source close to the actor says, “This won’t be a ’70s villain but a subtle grey character whose motives are evil. Since Sumeet is entering the world of grey characters for the first time, he has been watching films and TV shows where the central characters are grey or antagonistic.”

Besides getting into the skin of his negative character, the actor is also prepping to understand the nuances of portraying a business magnate.

“Sumeet has never been in close contact with any form of business or corporate work culture, so, to learn the body language of a head honcho and get the jargon right, he has been spending time with friends who run large businesses and own corporate startups,” the source further adds.

