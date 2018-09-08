After Shahid Kapoor, Mika Singh’s Twitter hacked, Turkish flags waved once again

Two days after Shahid Kapoor fended off attacks on his social media accounts, singer Mika Singh’s Twitter has also been hacked into. While Shahid took a couple of hours to restore his accounts to normalcy, Mika’s account already appears to be back to normal. Not before a screenshot could be taken, though.

Mirroring the attacks on Shahid’s Twitter and Instagram on Thursday - a day after his wife Mira gave birth to their second child - the hack into Mika’s Twitter on Saturday apparently originates from Turkey. While no tweets were posted, the hackers managed to change Mika’s bio to read, “Against the US position, I support Turkey. Turkey is not alone.”

The attack on Shahid’s social media, however, seemed to be aimed at his recent film, Padmaavat, and its portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. “King Alladdin the rope was not a barbarian, animal and dishonest man as you have demonstrated! (sic)” the hackers wrote in a tweet, and on Instagram, posted an old picture of Khilji, who was portrayed by Ranveer Singh in a widely acclaimed performance in the film.

Coincidentally, the last tweet on Mika’s timeline was addressed to Shahid. “Hearty congratulations to my bro @shahidkapoor and #Meera for your new arrival! May God bless you with lots of happiness and success... Baby #hardhard nachenge.. When is the party?” he had written. Mika has performed the song Hard Hard from Shahid’s upcoming film, the social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

In the past, actors such as Hrithik Roshan and Anupam Kher have also had their social media accounts hacked.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 18:58 IST