After Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi’s best friend Manish Malhotra also posts a birthday wish for Janhvi
Manish Malhotra, Sridevi’s best friend, has posted a birthday wish for Janhvi on Instagram.bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2018 16:00 IST
As late legendary actor Sridevi’s firstborn, Janhvi Kapoor, turns a year older, her cousin Sonam Kapoor and her mom’s dear friend Manish Malhotra have posted heartwarming messages on social media.
Sridevi’s celebrity designer friend, Malhotra, posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo alongside him.
He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ...”
Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam, posted a throwback photo of Janhvi from happier times and wrote, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu.@janhvikapoor #21stbirthday”.
A few days back, Janhvi had shared a heartfelt message addressed to her mother Sridevi, who had passed away in Dubai on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel’s bathtub.
She had written, “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue”.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
Janhvi has turned 21 and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar.
Follow @htshowbiz for more