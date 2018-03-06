After Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi’s best friend Manish Malhotra also posts a birthday wish for Janhvi

As late legendary actor Sridevi’s firstborn, Janhvi Kapoor, turns a year older, her cousin Sonam Kapoor and her mom’s dear friend Manish Malhotra have posted heartwarming messages on social media.

Sridevi’s celebrity designer friend, Malhotra, posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo alongside him.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ...”

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam, posted a throwback photo of Janhvi from happier times and wrote, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu.@janhvikapoor #21stbirthday”.

A few days back, Janhvi had shared a heartfelt message addressed to her mother Sridevi, who had passed away in Dubai on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel’s bathtub.

She had written, “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue”.

Janhvi has turned 21 and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar.

