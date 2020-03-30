Ahan Shetty gives girlfriend Tania Shroff ‘cutest surprise’ on birthday amid lockdown, see pics

bollywood

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty went the extra mile to make his girlfriend Tania Shroff’s birthday on Sunday special, even though he could not be there himself due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. He had her house decked up with balloons and she shared a picture of the decorations on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Woke up to the cutest surprise.”

Ahan also wished Tania on his Instagram stories. Sharing a throwback photo of them, he wrote, “Happy birthday @tania_shroff,” along with heart emojis. Another picture was captioned, “I love you.”

Tania also got a sweet wish from Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty. “Happy birthday to the girl with the biggest heart,” the actor wrote, sharing a childhood photo of her. She shared another photo of the two of them and wrote, “Love you.”

Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff turned 23 on Sunday.

Ahan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, which is tentatively titled Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady.

On the sidelines of an event in 2018, Suniel revealed the advice he gave Ahan before he enters the film industry. “I have told him (Ahan) to be honest with his work. I have also told him to love your producer because he is the one who invests money in films. Unfortunately, in our world, we treat producer as a production manager,” he was quoted by IANS as saying.

“People are now realizing the fact that how important saving is and how important money is so, these are the only things that I tell him and apart from that, I have told him to go with his gut feeling. I feel he should do limited but sincere work so he can live his life king size,” he added.

