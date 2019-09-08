Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is dating childhood sweetheart Tania Shroff and these pics are proof

bollywood

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is yet to make his debut in the industry but his personal life is already under scrutiny. Rumours suggest that he is dating Tania Shroff. Pictures from their European vacation together and comments on each other's post has further fuelled them.

Reports suggest they have been childhood sweethearts. Tania and Ahan have been holidaying in Europe for almost a week and have been responding to solo pictures of each other on Instagram. In a new image, shared by Tania with Ahan, she called him her ‘rock’. Ahan reciprocated her feelings with a comment that read ‘I love you’.

Also,going by the comments on Tania’s posts, Ahan’s sister Athiya clearly approves of the relationship. Athiya’s comment on Tania’s latest picture read, “Love this”.

On the professional front, Ahan will make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100 and will be seen opposite Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Sajid also launched daddy Suniel in 1993 with action-romance drama, Waqt Hamara Hai.

Ahan has been training for the action sequences in the movie and he even went to London to learn martial arts. RX100 will be shot in Dehradun and Mussoorie and stunt director Stefan Richter will help with the film’s action sequences. Stefan worked with Salman on the 2014 hit Kick, and has been credited for Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

Talking about Ahan’s debut, Suniel recently told IANS, “I have always told Ahan not to get scared with that Friday when his film will be released because sometimes you will get success and sometimes you will see failure. I know my son will be able to handle success but he will have to learn how to handle the failure. People will write good and bad things about him but he has to take it in his stride because entering films was his choice. I feel Ahan is blessed because Sajid bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) is producing his first film, Milan Lutharia is the director of the film, Rajat Arora is the writer and film’s music is done by Pritam dada. What more can he ask for?”

Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty, 25, made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, produced by actor Salman Khan. She has also acted in Varun Dhawan-starrer Nawabzaade and Mubarakan, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

