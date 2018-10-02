Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty to make his Bollywood debut in 2019 with a Telugu movie’s remake

Many celebrity kids, such as, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, are set for their Bollywood debut. Actor Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan, is also ready to start his own movie career. In an interview with DNA, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that he is launching Ahan with the remake of Telugu hit RX 100. The producer launched actor Tiger Shroff with Heropanti in 2014.

“I have acquired the remake rights of RX 100 and it will be Ahan’s launch vehicle. The movie will release in May 2019. We chose the drama because it has gained a cult status among the youth. I know of youngsters who have watched the movie 10 times,” Sajid said, adding, “We are in talks with some directors, but have not decided on one yet.”

With similar hair styles and facial features (two words: chiseled jawlines), Ahan Shetty, 22, clearly takes after his father in the looks department. Interestingly, Sajid launched Suniel with action-romance drama, Waqt Hamara Hai, in 1993. And now 25 years later, the producer will be launching his son Ahan.

Talking about the coincidence, Nadiadwala said, “It’s an interesting coincidence that I got to launch Suniel and now, his son too.”

Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty, 25, made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, produced by actor Salman Khan. She has also acted in Varun Dhawan-starrer Nawabzaade and Mubarakan, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 17:43 IST