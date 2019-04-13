Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s Bollywood debut has a Ryan Reynolds, Salman Khan connection

Three years after Salman Khan launched Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty with Hero, Suniel’son Ahan is all set for his Bollywood debut with Milan Luhria’s next, which will also have a Salman connection. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in stunt director Stefan Richter, who worked with Salman on the 2014 hit Kick, to design the stunts the upcoming film. The film will be a Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100.

Confirming the development, Milan said in a press statement, “I love having different kinds of action in my movies, be it Kachche Dhaage (1999), Deewaar (2004) or Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010). It’s important I work with professionals who understand that the stunts in my films are story and character-driven. Stefan has a terrific body of work behind him and understands my kind of action. Preliminary meetings with him and Ahan have been exciting and he’s the perfect choice for the stuff we are attempting to showcase with him.”

Asked about launching star kids, Salman had earlier said, “I will continue to back more kids for as long as I can. Why? Because I was also launched at some point and I think the industry can do with some more fresh talent.”

A thrilled Stefan added, “It feels like coming back to your family after a long time. Kick with Sajid sir was one of my best experiences ever. Working with him and Salman along with the crew was just amazing. I have worked on Dishoom as well. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make sure I visit Sajid sir and we spend time chatting about films. I look forward to working with Milan. We have met a couple of times and have had an interesting exchange of ideas about this movie.” Richter’s IMDb credits also includes the Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

According to reports, Ahan has been training for his debut for a few years now and he even went to London to learn martial arts. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala also launched Ahan’s dad Suniel with Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993.

