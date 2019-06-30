Ahead of ICC World Cup India Vs England match, Rishi Kapoor says Indian team is backed by prayers from Pakistan and Bangladesh

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in the US getting treatment for cancer, is an ardent cricket fan and his tweets often reflect his enthusiasm for the game. With his latest latest tweet, Rishi said that for India’s ICC World Cup match against England, the Indian team will be backed by millions of prayers, not just of Indians but those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well.

Hours ahead of the game on Sunday, Rishi had tweeted , “Sunday’s ICC game will be unique between India and England. 1.2 billion Indians,200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for India’s win. If India loses then Pakistan,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka our of the tournament. Jai Hind!”

Also read: Tanmay Bhatt on tackling clinical depression post Me Too: ‘I feel paralysed, unable to participate socially online or even offline’

Sunday’s ICC 🏆game will be unique between India and England. 1.2 billion Indians,200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for 🇮🇳India’s win. If India loses then Pakistan,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka our of the tournament. Jai Hind! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Rishi had even suggested a new design for the trophy for the ICC World Cup 2019. He jokingly shared a picture of an upside down metal umbrella, and called it the new ICC World Cup trophy. “The new ICC Cricket World Cup design.”

The new ICC Cricket World Cup design. pic.twitter.com/kzIkR8c1Rl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

Rishi Kapoor left for the US for treatment last year in September and informed his fans via Twitter. He wrote: “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

After spending eight months in New York City, the actor was declared cancer free in May this year and he wrote an emotional note recently. “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 18:59 IST