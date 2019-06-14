High on ICC World Cup 2019 fever, Rishi Kapoor suggests new design for trophy. See pic

Actor Rishi Kapoor has jokingly shared a picture of an upside down metal umbrella, and called it the new ICC World Cup trophy. The actor has been more active on Twitter recently, after spending several months in treatment for cancer.

Sharing the image on Twitter on Friday, he wrote, “The new ICC Cricket World Cup design.” On Thursday, the actor had shared throwback pictures of the Kapoor family, complete with a young Ranbir Kapoor and a baby Riddhima Kapoor. He wrote, correcting the fan who had posted the image and incorrectly identified the baby as Rishi himself, “That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information.”

The new ICC Cricket World Cup design. pic.twitter.com/kzIkR8c1Rl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

After spending eight months in New York City, the actor was declared cancer free in May. He had taken to social media to write an emotional note. “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” he wrote, and received several replies from fans and industry friends alike. A friend wrote to Rishi, “Don’t worry ! This too shall pass.....” with a heart emoji. A fanpage of his son Ranbir Kapoor responded to his tweet, “Stay strong Sir, wouldn’t be long before you enjoy your routine and healthy lifestyle.”

While his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been stationed in NYC, by Rishi’s side, his son Ranbir and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt have paid him frequent visits. During his time in the US, actors such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and many others also paid him visits.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in an interview, Rishi had opened up about how his family stood by him. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems,” he said.

