Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan look made for each other in unseen photos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

If there is one Bollywood wedding that is likely to be talked about for a while, it has to be Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja wedding in May this year. It has all the ingredients to make for a glamourous public event -- there were celebs out in full force, there were tears, there were smiles and there was loads of fashion.

What’s more, the list of Bollywood A-listers who made it to the event was nothing short of magic. Among those who attended the many functions was Bollywood power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. While their regular pictures from reception have captivated millions of fans, these recent pictures are intimate and speak volumes of their love for each other.

In a black-and-white picture that has emerged online, the couple look totally loved up. They are both looking at the camera; Abhishek stands behind Aishwarya like a protective shield as they look on.

In another photo, a coloured one, Aishwarya’s sequinned golden ethnic dress makes the photo look stunning as usual. Abhishek too looks dapper and is at his affable best. They are probably looking at the proceedings at the reception. On the work front, meanwhile, Aishwarya is all set for the release of Fanney Khan, where she will appear as a music star who is kidnapped by two wannabes, played by Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film’s posters and trailer look promising.

Abhishek too is busy -- he is working in a film called Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Bollywood’s newest talent, Vicky Kaushal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more