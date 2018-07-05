Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya flash the brightest smiles in cute new selfie

Aaradhya is one happy child but she smiles the most when she is with her mother, Aishwarya Rai. A recent selfie shared by the actor on Instagram is a proof of this.

Aishwarya, who is in Paris with her daughter for an ad shoot with Longines, shared a series of photos with her friends, family and colleagues on Instagram on Thursday. She thanked her favourite people and also posted a selfie with Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai. “My SuperGirls,” she captioned the photo.

💖My SuperGirls🌈✨💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen leaving for Paris on Tuesday. And judging from their outfits in the selfie, we assume the picture was also clicked on the same day.

A recent picture, shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram, had the family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, dressed in Indian finery for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. Aishwarya had simply captioned the photo, “Mine”.

Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan, which also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The poster for the film was shared on Thursday and the trailer will be out on Friday.

