Aishwarya Rai’s pic with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya will brighten up your day

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram and it’s all about the happy space she is in. The picture has her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in it, and their broad smiles are dripping happiness.

Last night, they were at the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash is the elder son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani while Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta.

💖MINE💖🤗😘✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

The event also saw many Bollywood stars in attendence. Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish entry with his mother Neetu Singh Kapoor and filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan and Rani Mukhejee looked stunning in their traditional outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan came with his mother Gauri Khan. Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Javed Akhtar were also at the event.

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Fanney Khan. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Aishwarya and Anil are reuniting after a gap of 18 years. They have earlier worked in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

The film presents Aishwarya as a doting mother who is willing to go to any length to make her daughter a musician.

In the film, Aishwarya is expected to play the ‘Indian Madonna’, and Hollywood choreographer Frank Gatson Jr has been roped in to give her character the right ‘feel’.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Gatson Jr said, “You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she’s a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable.”

Fanney Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3.