SRK-Aamir to Kajol-Karan, every Bollywood star was at Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s engagement

Almost every big Bollywood star was present at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash with Shloka Mehta.

From Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the party with wife Gauri and son Aaryan Khan to Aamir Khan attending the dazzling event with wife Kiran Rao, all the stars contributed to make Saturday evening an affair to remember.

All photos: Viral Bhayani

Not only this, Kajol was seen having an animated discussion with Karan Johar. Disha Patani was seen with Tiger Shroff. Recently they were seen together in Baaghi 2.

Shahid Kapoor came with his pregnant wife Mira, and they were a sight to behold. Evergreen Rekha and Vidya Balan were also seen at the party.

Antillia, the home of the Ambanis, became the most talked about place in Mumbai when Bollywood stars descended on it.

The soon-to-be bridegroom Akash opted for a royal sherwani in the shade of maroon. Shloka looked stunning in a pink and grey Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla embellished lehenga, with simple, yet elegant jewellery to match the outfit.

The designer duo took to Instagram to share Shloka’s look for the evening, captioned “Shloka Mehta is aglow at her engagement in Bespoke Bridal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture.”

Nita and Isha Ambani too opted for the same designer, and donned outfits of similar shades with pink floral embroidery.

Industrialists, politicians and Bollywood celebs kept arriving at the Ambani residence till late in night.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr. Sriram Nene also made an appearance at the event.

Among others present at the starry night are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Johar, to name a few.

Akash proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families.

The wedding date is yet to be finalised.

