Nita Ambani, daughter Isha’s dance at Akash Ambani engagement wins hearts. Watch video

While the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance at the engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s, there was a very unexpected show-stealer. Akash’s mother and philanthropist Nita Ambani displayed her dance moves, along with daughter Isha, and they hinted towards the hard work they must have put during the preparations.

Photographer Viral Bhayani has posted a clip of Nita’s dance on Instagram.

While singer Harshdeep Kaur and others performed song after song, Nita kept dancing with Isha. They performed on a number of songs including some Punjabi pop songs. Their friends kept cheering them.

Mukesh Ambani, the father of the bridegroom-to-be Akash, also makes a brief appearance during the video.

Akash and Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, had exchanged rings at an informal ceremony in Goa in March. While the wedding is expected to happen sometime this year, the Ambani family is yet to confirm the date.

Isha Ambani, who recently returned to the city after her Stanford graduation, is also set to tie the knot with beau Anand Piramal, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal, soon.

The event also saw many Bollywood stars in attendence. Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish entry with his mother Neetu Singh Kapoor and filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan and Rani Mukhejee looked stunning in their traditional outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan came with his mother Gauri Khan. Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Javed Akhtar were also at the event.