Fanney Khan poster has a very confused Aishwarya Rai. May be due to Rajinikanth? See pic

Fanney Khan poster and teasers are making sure that the buzz around the Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao film stays high. A new poster has now been released that shows a very bemused Aishwarya. Her confusion mirrors our own for standing behind her is Rajinikanth. Ok fine, a man in Rajinikanth mask, who we guess is Anil Kapoor. Also trying to hide his identity and absolutely failing to do so is Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Anil wrote, “Everything is fair in love, war & in a quest to achieve your dreams! How far will they go? Find out very soon! #FanneyKhan #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Fanney Khan is said to be a remake of Dutch movie Everybody’s Famous and is slated to hit theatres on August 3. The mystery of the film’s poster can be explained by the Dutch film’s synopsis: “When a family man suddenly loses his job, he is desperate to have his daughter succeed as a singer. In a chance meeting he kidnaps the most famous pop star in the country and holds her hostage, demanding to be heard by the music industry.”

Aishwarya is playing the pop star with Anil as the man bent on realising his dream for his daughter.

It reportedly has two dance numbers picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Jazbaa fan has worked with choreographer Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson, who has collaborated with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in the past.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series and in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan will be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures.

