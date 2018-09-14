Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya back in town, Kareena goes to gym. See pics

With a bulk of our favourite stars going to either Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebration or Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi puja, it was left to only to a handful of celebs to keep us engaged with Bollywood.

Many stars were spotted at the airport. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned home with daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda from the US where she had gone to receive the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence. The lead cast of Manmarziyaan including Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal returned from Canada where the film was screened as part of the Toronto International Film Festival. Janhvi Kapoor too was seen at the airport and so were Sonam Kapoor and Gold actor Mouni Roy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted outside their respective gyms while Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter were seen at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganpati darshan. Taimur Ali Khan too was seen but at his grand mom Babita’s place. Shahid Kapoor, who had opted out of the promotions of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu as his daughter Misha is unwell, was spotted out. Rhea Chakraborty, who will be seen next in Jalebi and actor Rakul Preet were seen at Bandra’s upscale restaurant Bastian.

Take a look at the pictures:

Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya and Kumal Kemmu at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Rakul Preet and Rhea Chakraborty at Bastian, Bandra.

Shahid Kapoor has been missing from Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions owing to the ill health of his daughter, Misha.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda at the airport.

Kiara Advani at the Ganesh function at Ambani home in Mumbai.

India’s favourite little boy Taimur Ali Khan at his grandmother Babita’s place.

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor outside their respective gyms in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:33 IST