Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia among others attend actor Shammi’s prayer meet. See pictures

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan along with other Bollywood personalities attended a prayer meeting to bid the last adieu to Nargis Rabadi, popularly known as ‘Shammi Aunty’, on Thursday in Mumbai.

The veteran actress passed away at the age of 89 on Monday night, leaving behind a legacy of work and goodwill.

Aishwarya along with mother-in-law Jaya were among the first to turn up, followed by Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal, Poonam Sinha and Maya Alag.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman along with filmmaker Kiran Rao, Tina Ambani, Priya Dutt, Dimple Kapadia, Farha Khan, Renuka Shahane and Poonam Dhillon were also seen at the venue.

Filmmaker Abbas Mastan, Mukesh Rishi, Gajendra Chauhan, Prem Chopra, director-duo Abbas Mastan, Kamal Sadana, Dilip Joshi, television actor Anup Soni along with his wife Juhi Babbar, among others, turned up later.

#ashaparekh at #shammiaunty prayer meet A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:35am PST

Others like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to mourn her.

In a career spanning over five decades and over 400 films, Shammi did everything from lead roles to character roles to bit-sized parts. Toward her later years, she replayed the garrulous granny over and over again.

Shammi began her career in a character part in Sheikh Mukhtar’s Ustaad Pedro (1951) before making her debut as a heroine in Malhar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more