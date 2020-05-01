Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honours ‘dearest’ Rishi Kapoor, shares pics with Aaradhya, Abhishek. See here

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared an emotional message to mark the death of Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died on Thursday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Aishwarya took to Instagram and wrote, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless. There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever..” Aishwarya attached pictures of Rishi and his wife, Neetu, with herself and husband Abhishek Bachchan. In one picture, Rishi’s granddaughter and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya, are also present.

Aishwarya’s post has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times. “Sad to hear that #RishiKapoor is no more. We lost another legend today. An actor who was full of talent and versatility. 2020 is turning out to be a very sad year. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace Chintu ji. You will be greatly missed,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Abhishek represented his family at Rishi’s funeral, because the coronavirus lockdown didn’t make it possible to have a large gathering. He was joined by Rishi’s son, Ranbir, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu, and other members of the family such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Alia had written in an Instagram post, “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!”

Rishi was diagnosed in 2018 and spent a year undergoing treatment in New York City. His death came a day after that of Irrfan Khan, who had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

