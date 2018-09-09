Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep Award for Excellence, Janhvi Kapoor also honoured. See pics, video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai, attended the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award.

At the ceremony -- established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood -- the actor was bestowed with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence. The Fanney Khan star looked stunning in a black-and-golden gown as she accepted the award.

The 44-year-old later took to Instagram to celebrate her win and shared pictures with the trophy in her hand and Aaradhya by her side.

In another post, she can be seen posing, both with her mother and daughter.

Apart from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, director Zoya Akhtar and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, were also honoured at the event.

Speaking about the award named after veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario said, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavors, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all.”

“Our aim here is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men,” she elaborated.

WIFT India is part of WIFT International, a network which promotes professional development and achievement for women in the film industry, video, and other screen-based media.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 15:51 IST