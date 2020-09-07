Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Aaradhya’s handmade Teacher’s Day poster, fans shower love. See pic
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable poster made by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Teacher’s Day. The colourful poster was appreciated by actor’s fans.bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:07 IST
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a poster made by her daughter Aaradhya on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Aaradhya made the colourful poster to express her gratitude to her teachers.
Aishwarya shared the poster with just a bunch of emojis as the caption. The picture shows Aaradhya holding her poster, which read: “Thank you and love you my dearest. T - thanking you feels complete and true, E - encouraging us all, always, that’s you, A - awesome, amazing and always our guide, C - caring and nurturing, another mother by our side, H - happy and healthy we blossom and grow, E - expertly educating us while making it fun, R - reassuringly sowing all there is to know, S - shining light on values that truly matter in life under our sun. Happy Teachers Day! love you, Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.”
Many fans wrote in; one said: “She’s so pretty.” Another said, “Aradhya dearest,” while a third user wrote “so cute.”
In July this year, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the coronavirus. After staying in home quarantine for a while, the mother and daughter had to be moved to hospital. They tested negative after a few days, and moved back into home quarantine.
Aishwarya had expressed her gratitude for the good wishes of her fans and had written on Instagram: “God Bless Always.” Aishwarya’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had also tested positive for the virus and had stayed in hospital for much longer. Abhishek was the last to be discharged.
