Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in beige in new pictures. See them here

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a brand promotion event for Longines and shared pictures of her look on Instagram on Thursday. The actor and former beauty queen wore beige at the event.

On her last endorsement tour for the brand, Aishwarya had taken her daughter, Aaradhya, and mother Brinda, to Paris, where the three posed for many pictures with the city’s most iconic landmarks in the background.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event. (Instagram)

Recently, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhishek’s sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, had appeared on chat show Koffee With Karan and spoke about Aishwarya. Shweta called her a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother but added that she doesn’t call back on time. Abhishek also revealed that he hates Aishwarya’s packing skills.

The actor is rumoured to be pairing up with Abhishek in a film titled Gulab Jamun. The couple was last seen together on screen in the 2010 film Raavan. According to a report in DNA, a source has confirmed that Aishwarya has signed a Mani Ratnam project, which may even star her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. The film is said to be a period drama made on the lines of the Baahubali franchise and is set to star several other big names form the South film industry. It will be based on the adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book, Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), which narrates the story of Rajaraja Chola I during the 10th and 11th century.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:32 IST