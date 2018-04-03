Aishwarya Rai, Pharrell Williams pose together for magazine cover. See their stylish pics inside

Aishwarya Rai found an unlikely partner to pose with her on the cover of Vogue India. The actor and singer Pharrell Williams feature on the stylish new cover of the magazine’s April issue. Pharrell is dressed in colourful sweats, reminiscent of the Holi he celebrated with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai this year. Aishwarya is seen in a blush blue bodycon dress with gigantic frills on one shoulder and at the bottom. The two strike a mean pose as he holds her by the waist and she tugs at the drawstring of his hoodie.

The Happy singer was in India to celebrate Holi as well as launch a collection of shoes and clothes inspired by the festival. His Holi photos with Bollywood actors have soon turned into memes thanks to the serious expression on his face while playing the festival of colours.

In another pic, the two are dressed in all-red. Aishwarya has her arm on Pharrell’s shoulder in this one. More solo photos feature Pharrell in a burgundy shirt and achkan-style jacket while Aishwarya is in a blue jacket.

Vogue’s March issue featured Kim Kardashian on the cover who was dressed in lehengas and saree for the shoot.

Aishwarya will soon be seen with Anil Kapoor in Fanne Khan and is currently shooting for the same. Speaking to Vague, Aishwarya revealed that there is more in her kitty, “In Fanney Khan, I’m playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?”

