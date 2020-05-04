e-paper
Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya draws her family, frontline workers in 'sweet' tribute. See here

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya draws her family, frontline workers in ‘sweet’ tribute. See here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a drawing made by her daughter, Aaradhya, in honour of frontline workers.

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 08:48 IST
Hindustan Times
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared Aaradhya’s drawing on Instagram.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, has drawn a special picture in honour of essential service providers, during the coronavirus lockdown. Aishwarya shared the picture on Instagram, and captioned her post, “my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love.”

The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Words such as “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” are written on the picture. On the top half, Aaradhya has drawn doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists. She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner.

 

In her drawing, Aaradhya’s dad is wearing a yellow top with jeans, while her mother is wearing a white dress. Aaradhya has given herself a pink outfit in her drawing.

Aishwarya’s post has been ‘liked’ over 200000 times. “Thank you, aaradhyaaaa - what a sweet sweet picture!!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Thank you to everyone who has been staying at home too! You’re our heroes,” wrote another.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honours ‘dearest’ Rishi Kapoor, shares pics with Aaradhya, Abhishek. See here

Aaradhya joined her parents and grandparents -- Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan -- to honour essential service providers on the janta curfew day on March 22. Pictures and videos of the family, applauding the efforts of frontline workers, were shared on social media.

