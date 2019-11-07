e-paper
Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on horror masters The Ramsay Brothers

Ajay Devgn will produce a biopic on the lives of The Ramsay Brothers, who revolutionised horror films in India, in the 1970s and 80s.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:35 IST

Press Trust of India
Ajay Devgn is also producing The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan.
         

The Ramsay Brothers, who revolutionised the horror genre in Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer.

Devgn and Priti Sinha have acquired the rights of the journey of the seven brothers and would be producing the project together. Titled The Ramsay Biopic, it is written by Ritesh Shah.

The Ramsay Brothers rose to fame with cult films like Purani Haveli, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Veerana and Bandh Darwaza. These films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica.

"The late Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India," Sinha said in a statement.

