Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban, says he is supporting PM Modi’s aatmanirbhar vision

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:14 IST

Akshay Kumar is launching a made-in-India alternative to popular multiplayer action game PUBG, which was banned by the government earlier this week, amid fresh tensions over Chinese provocation in Ladakh. The game, titled FAU-G, will also teach players about the heroism of Indian soldiers. Not just this, 20% of income from the app will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer, an initiative that raises funds for families of members of the armed forces.

In an Instagram post, Akshay said that FAU-G (Fearless And United - Guards) is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an ‘aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ India. “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust. #FAUG @vishygo #nCoreGames,” his post read.

PTI reports that FAU-G is likely to be launched by the end of October and will be based on real-life conflicts encountered by the Indian security forces. The first level of the game is set in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a violent face-off in June. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the clash.

On Wednesday, a total of 118 apps of Chinese origin, including PUBG, were banned by the Indian government amid fresh tensions with China. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the ban was in the interest of India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence and public order. In a statement, the ministry said that there were serious concerns that these apps ‘collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security of the State’.

