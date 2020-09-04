Akshay Kumar has figured out ‘rasode mein kaun tha’, shares pic with Bear Grylls from Into The Wild special episode

tv

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined the mystery of the ‘rasoda’ with his latest tweet. On Friday, he took to Twitter to share a picture from the upcoming Into the Wild episode, which features him with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

The photo shows Bear lighting a fire in the wilderness with some dried grass while Akshay looks on. Akshay captioned the photo, “Rasode mein Bear thaFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Any guesses on what is he cooking?#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls@DiscoveryIN @DiscoveryPlusIn.”

The ‘rasoda’ reference is from a video that went viral last month. A scene from hit Star Plus daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya got a musical remix in the video.

Akshay took to Twitter last week to share the action-packed trailer of the upcoming Man vs Wild episode and revealed how Bear surprised him with a unique tea. “I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn,” he tweeted.

I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea 💩 What a day 🐊😂 @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn pic.twitter.com/m6YfQXmCcM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2020

Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar, will follow all military-style drills. Bear will be seen taking charge along with a fit and agile Akshay. Talking about shooting with Bear for the show, Akshay called the experience as a “humbling” one. “I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up - that sense of realism is very overpowering,” said Akshay.

The episode will also raise awareness about a cause close to Akshay’s heart -- Bharat Ke Veer, which is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India. “What I found interesting about the show is how nicely purpose is incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show. With regards to Bharat Ke Veer, it is a project, which remains close to my heart and I will continue to use all opportunities to help promote it with an aim to ensure that more and more countrymen become a part of it,” he added.

Grylls on the other hand, lauded the Bollywood superstar’s “humility” and his easy approach. “I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar, but what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach - he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us - including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him,” said Grylls.

The special episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

