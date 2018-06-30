Akshay Kumar announces surprise Toilet - Ek Prem Katha sequel, watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced a surprise sequel to the hit film, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. “Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster -- Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon,” Akshay tweeted.

The actor also shared a short video in which he said: “Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke ‘Toilet’ part 2 bahut jald. (We made Toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with Toilet part 2.”

Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster - Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh!

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/eutHICLlKp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2018

The actor didn’t share any more details about the project. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, was a box office success, making over Rs 100 crore in India.

A movie told through the story of a woman fighting for her hygiene rights, Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starred in Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, which was produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

The film was released in 22 countries in Europe and over 50 countries worldwide, garnering a welcoming response not only from the Indian diaspora but audiences internationally. Countries such as Japan and Malta also held multiple screenings of the film.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha released in mainland China in Mandarin as Toilet Hero earlier this month in over 12,000 screens. The film debuted at the top spot in its opening week at the Chinese box office, and since June 8, it has already crossed over Rs 100 crore in the Chinese market alone.

Follow @htshowbiz for more