Akshay Kumar books Independence Day 2019 for Mission Mangal; Karan Johar moves Brahmastra for Christmas 2019

Bollywood might be seen as a place where people are at war with each other, owing to the cut throat competition, but a few friendships dispel these notions. Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar, who are anyway collaborating on the film Kesari, have also taken a decision which will mutually benefit their other upcoming films.

Akshay on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that his next film, Mission Mangal, will release on Independence Day in 2019. He wrote, “A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters.”

The date had earlier been booked by Karan to release his epic VFX saga, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Karan later announced on Twitter that the release date has been pushed to Christmas, 2019. He wrote, “PART 1!!!! #BRAHMASTRA #CHRISTMAS2019 @DharmaMovies written and directed by AYAN MUKERJI” This is being seen as a goodwill gesture by Karan, who will also be collaborating once again with Akshay in the film Good News, whose shoot commences in January, 2019.

Mission Mangal, meanwhile will be made in collaboration with PadMan director R Balki and will be directed by Jagan Shakti. The shoot for Mission Mangal begins in mid November. The women-centric film will see a collaboration unlike any with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:47 IST