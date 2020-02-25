e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / ‘Akshay Kumar brought me back to walkable situation’: Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti after surgery

‘Akshay Kumar brought me back to walkable situation’: Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti after surgery

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti said that Akshay Kumar was the one who ‘brought him back’, while Vidya Balan would check on him every day.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:27 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Filmmaker Jagan Shakti said that Akshay Kumar had a major role to play in him getting back on his feet.
Filmmaker Jagan Shakti said that Akshay Kumar had a major role to play in him getting back on his feet.(Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

On January 25, Mission Mangal (2019) director Jagan Shakti was ready to head to an airport when he faced a sudden loss of consciousness, which was later diagnosed to have been caused by a condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM). After spending two weeks in a Mumbai hospital, he is now back on his feet and raring to go.

Ask him about his health, and he says, “I’m good. Just coming back to the grind, and back to business. I’ll come back and show more good cinema.”

The condition, he explains, happened because the arteries and veins were joined together in his brain, forming a clot. “Every year in the winter, I used to get headaches which would remain for around one week or 10 days, and then go away... Now everything is fine,” Jagan adds.

He shares that he was already working on a new project, and was shuttling between Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru trying to get the script ready, when his medical condition put a pause on it. And now, he assures “it’s going to be doubly beautiful”.

“I am relaxing, but writing. That is the better way of doing things,” quips Jagan, who is grateful for all the aid he received from the fraternity.

He gives particular credit to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom he has worked in films such Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Pad Man (2018), and Mission Mangal. “Akshay sir is the one who brought me back... in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now he has brought me back to walkable situation,” Jagan adds.

Also see: Mira Rajput wishes ‘love of my life’ Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, Ishaan Khatter sends love to ‘OG bademiyan’

He also mentions the woman brigade of his film — Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen for being “supportive”, and points out that Vidya Balan used to check on his health status daily.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls second review meeting in 12 hours over Delhi violence
Amit Shah calls second review meeting in 12 hours over Delhi violence
LIVE| Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute
LIVE| Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute
US First lady to attend ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school. Kejriwal responds
US First lady to attend ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school. Kejriwal responds
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protesters

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news