Akshay Kumar calls for empathy for the poor in special Independence Day message: 'They don't even make Rs 50 a day'

Akshay Kumar calls for empathy for the poor in special Independence Day message: ‘They don’t even make Rs 50 a day’

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a special video message on the occasion of Independence Day, calling for empathy for the poor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam, in the states’ battle against floods.
Actor Akshay Kumar in a special Independence Day video message has called for more empathy towards the poor. In the two-minute video, shared on social media, he said that everyone should try their best to help those in need.

He highlighted the plight of roadside vendors -- everyone from fruit and vegetable sellers to hawkers on traffic signals -- and said that their conditions have been worsened because of the coronavirus lockdown and the rains. The actor said that many of them don’t even earn Rs 50 a day.

 

“Can we get together and do something for them?” the actor asked. “Promise yourself that we will take care of them like friends, we will not ignore them, we will try everyday to lessen at least one such person’s pain.” Akshay captioned his post, “We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.”

The actor recently jetted off to the UK, where he will commence filming his upcoming spy movie, Bell Bottom, which also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, among others. Akshay was recently announced as the only Indian actor in the annual Forbes list of the highest paid actors in the world. He had a reported annual income of Rs 362 crore.

Also read: Akshay Kumar to contribute Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam CM Relief Fund to help them in flood situation

After pledging Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund in March this year to help the country deal with the Covid-19 crisis, the actor earlier this week donated Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam, in the states’ efforts to tackle floods.

