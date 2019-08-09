Akshay Kumar calls John Abraham his ‘brother by another mother’ during Mission Mangal, Batla House promotions

bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal may be clashing with John Abraham’s Batla House next week at the box office but there is only love between the two. The Desi Boyz co-stars reunited in Mumbai while promoting their films and gave their fans the most perfect pictures.

Akshay even tweeted a picture of their goofy interaction. “Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother,” he wrote in his tweet. The picture shows Akshay perched on John’s back as the two give big smiles to the camera.

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

Both John and Akshay’s upcoming films will release on August 15. The competition is even more intense since both are based on the theme of patriotism and are all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar in a mock fight.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar pose together.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar seen together at Mission Mangal and Batla House promotions.

“Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day,” the actor said while commenting on the box office clash with Akshay.

The actors have shared screen space in more than one film, starting from Garam Masala in 2005, then Desi Boyz in 2011, Housefull 2 in 2012 and finally Dishoom in 2016, in which Akshay featured in a guest appearance.

