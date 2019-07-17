Today in New Delhi, India
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park rescue

The actor has set new examples by donating for both disaster relief fund and Kaziranga National Park

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:56 IST
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar was recently ranked on Forbes’ 2019 list of highest paid actors in the world.(PHOTO: VIRAL BHAYANI)

The situation in Assam is alarming due to the floods that have affected more than 45 lakh people in 33 districts of the state. Help has started pouring in from different corners, and one actor from Bollywood who has always done his bit for the country — Akshay Kumar — has yet again lent a helping hand.

Akshay is among the list of world’s highest-paid celebrities in the list of Forbes ’19. In this instance, he has donated Rs 1 crore each to the Assam CM’s Relief Fund and for the rescue of Kaziranga National Park. He took to Twitter to announce the same, and requested everyone to do their bit.

There have been many earlier instances where Akshay pitched in to help the needy, such as when he donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the Odisha cyclone victims this May. A source from the industry says, “Akshay has always been contributing for various causes. Be it the popular Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces or his contribution to the Kerala flood relief fund or help for the Chennai floods, he has been the one to take the lead. The best part about this donation is that Akshay has done it equally for animals stuck in the Kaziranga National Park.”

Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer — a fund-raising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. During the heavy rains rain in Chennai in 2015, too, Akshay donated Rs 1 crore for the relief work.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:40 IST

