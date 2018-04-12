Akshay Kumar helps villagers, digs pits for water harvesting in Satara. See pics

Actor Akshay Kumar has been tackling social issues in his films for quite some time now - after promoting the causes of menstrual hygiene (PadMan) and the need for toilets in every household (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), he has now helped an entire community in building water harvesting pits. The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kesari in Wai,was made aware of the water crisis in the village of Pimpode Budruk in Satara, Maharashtra and decided to help them. He donated Rs 25 lakh to help build pits and also helped in digging them.

Accompanied by a few members of his team, Akshay headed to the village, which is located in Koregaon Tehsil in Satara, Maharashtra, and helped the locals. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, “Besides donating Rs 25 lakh to the villagers to get them to begin work on water harvesting, Akshay travelled there yesterday to work with them. He helped them dig huge recharge pits to store water that could later be harvested.”

The village, with a population of around 10,000 people, has been facing a severe drought. An insider, who accompanied Akshay on his trip to Pimpode Budruk,said that the locals were happy with the actor’s participation and the crowd cheered when Akshay said that hedidn’t want them to have water in their eyes, but in their taps instead.

Akshay is currently working on Kesari, a film based on the battle of Sargarhi. The battle was fought between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan) in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Parineeti Chopra and will hit theatres on Holi 2019.

