e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, John Abraham pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs: ‘We did not forget, we did not forgive’

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs: ‘We did not forget, we did not forgive’

On the first anniversary of the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir in 2019, actors Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Richa Chadha among others paid tributes to the martyrs.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham among others paid tributes on Pulwama attack’s first anniversary.
Richa Chadha, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham among others paid tributes on Pulwama attack’s first anniversary.(ANI Photo/HT Photo)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to pay tributes to the martyrs of the dastardly attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama in February 2019, which lead to the death of 40 personnel. Actors John Abraham and Richa Chadha too paid their respects.

Akshay wrote: “On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive.” He also posted a collage of the men who sacrificed their lives on that day.

 

Actor John Abraham too tweeted and wrote: “Always in our hearts. Salute !! #respect #CRPF #PulwamaMartyrs #Pulwamaattack #IndianArmy.” He too posted a picture of the men who died on that day last year.

 

Actor Richa Chadha chose to remind us that it was also a glaring intelligence failure. She wrote: “14th Feb will always be a sobering reminder of the day an intelligence failure cost us the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. Hope investigative journalists are able to find the connect between asli gaddar and Hizbul aide #DevenderSingh and the cowardly #PulwamaAttack. #NeverForget.”

 

Also read | Batman first look: Robert Pattinson steps into iconic Batsuit, internet can’t get over his Batjaw

Singer and music comper Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter: “1 year ago, in #Pulwama, 40+ soldiers were killed when a car full of RDX exploded while travelling along with a convoy of soldiers. Deepest condolences to their families and all of India. Some questions were asked then, that still remain unanswered.”

 

Actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol wrote in his native Punjabi and Hindi, “Pulwama mein shahid hue veer jawanon ko sat sat naman.”

 

India planned and executed the Balakot attack in response to the Pulwama attack.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news