Akshay Kumar, John Abraham pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs: ‘We did not forget, we did not forgive’

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:43 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to pay tributes to the martyrs of the dastardly attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama in February 2019, which lead to the death of 40 personnel. Actors John Abraham and Richa Chadha too paid their respects.

Akshay wrote: “On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive.” He also posted a collage of the men who sacrificed their lives on that day.

On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack 🙏🏻 We did not forget, we did not forgive. pic.twitter.com/yugSePewV5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Actor John Abraham too tweeted and wrote: “Always in our hearts. Salute !! #respect #CRPF #PulwamaMartyrs #Pulwamaattack #IndianArmy.” He too posted a picture of the men who died on that day last year.

Actor Richa Chadha chose to remind us that it was also a glaring intelligence failure. She wrote: “14th Feb will always be a sobering reminder of the day an intelligence failure cost us the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. Hope investigative journalists are able to find the connect between asli gaddar and Hizbul aide #DevenderSingh and the cowardly #PulwamaAttack. #NeverForget.”

14th Feb will always be a sobering reminder of the day an intelligence failure cost us the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. Hope investigative journalists are able to find the connect between asli gaddar and Hizbul aide #DevenderSingh and the cowardly #PulwamaAttack. #NeverForget 💔 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 14, 2020

Singer and music comper Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter: “1 year ago, in #Pulwama, 40+ soldiers were killed when a car full of RDX exploded while travelling along with a convoy of soldiers. Deepest condolences to their families and all of India. Some questions were asked then, that still remain unanswered.”

1 year ago, in #Pulwama, 40+ soldiers were killed when a car full of RDX exploded while travelling along with a convoy of soldiers. Deepest condolences to their families and all of India. 🙏🏼🇮🇳🙏🏼



Some questions were asked then, that still remain unanswered. pic.twitter.com/Jfyo7heEIz — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 14, 2020

Actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol wrote in his native Punjabi and Hindi, “Pulwama mein shahid hue veer jawanon ko sat sat naman.”

India planned and executed the Balakot attack in response to the Pulwama attack.

