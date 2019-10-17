e-paper
Akshay Kumar on his Housefull 4 bald look being compared with Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao: ‘Not trying to ape anybody’

Akshay Kumar denies his Bala look is inspired by Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani. The actor is playing a double role in the Diwali release.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar’s bald look as Bala is being compared to that of Ranveer Singh from Bajirao Mastani.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a 14th century bald king in one portion of his upcoming comedy film Housefull 4, has finally opened up on comparisons being made with Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer’s character in Bajirao Mastani was not exactly bald but had a clean shaven head, with a shikha -- in tandem with the traditional Hindu culture. Speaking at a media interaction while promoting Housefull 4, Akshay said, “I am not trying to ape anybody. Basically, when the character Bala was born, he had long hair. That’s when his dad kept his name as Rajkumar Bala. After 2 years, he had Shahi Mundan, and after that, there was no hair growth.”

Akshay plays two characters in Housefull 4 - Rajkumar Bala from 14th century and barber Harry living in London. Sharing the first look posters of his characters, Akshay had tweeted, “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.”

 

“Woh ganja hi rehh gaya aur woh nafrat karta hai logo se jinn jinn ke baal ke (He remained bald ever since and hates people who have hair). He has also killed many people because of that,” Akshay added.

Directed and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is the fourth film in Akshay’s hit comedy franchise. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:48 IST

